Google Can’t Afford to Take Its Foot Off the Spending Brakes
- Competing in AI isn’t getting cheaper, and Alphabet’s Other Bets is still a drag on earnings
Google is back in Wall Street’s good graces. It clearly isn’t taking chances in working to stay there.
Shares of parent company Alphabet have risen 5% since the company reported second-quarter results last month. That might not seem like much, but it stands out in a tech sector that has largely sold off on the most recent earnings season. Even decent results didn’t live up to market hype that propelled tech stocks in the first half of the year.
Alphabet’s post-earnings performance has also been the best compared with peers Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms since their respective reports for the June period. The Nasdaq Composite has slipped nearly 5% since Google’s parent reported, having run up 36% for the year by that date.
Alphabet’s most recent report stood out mostly for its bottom line: Second-quarter revenue beat analysts’ targets by 2% while operating income exceeded projections by 9%. It also was the first time in six quarters that revenue growth exceeded operating expense growth as large-scale layoffs the company announced earlier in the year were finally reflected in its financial statements.
The company also kept its Google Cloud business in the black for a second straight quarter. That segment produced operating income of $586 million in the first six months of this year compared with a loss of $1.3 billion in the same period last year.
But Google still faces a tough advertising market, which will weigh on its largest business. Its advertising revenue is expected to increase by just 5% this year compared with an average of 19% annual growth over the last five, according to FactSet.
Google also faces the need to invest in expensive technology to power its ambitions for generative artificial intelligence and keep up with Microsoft, which is doing the same. The cost of that technology will likely be made even more clear by second-quarter results this week from Nvidia, a major Google supplier that sells the key “superchips" needed for GenAI applications.
Nvidia’s top-of-the-line AI chips cost between $25,000 and $30,000 apiece, according to estimates from Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri. Analysts expect Nvidia’s data-center revenue to more than double year over year to nearly $8 billion for the quarter ended in July, according to FactSet.
So the pressure on Google to keep other costs down won’t be letting up anytime soon. That is shining an unflattering light on Other Bets—a segment under the Alphabet structure that comprises various early-stage businesses not central to Google’s core operations. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the company is planning cost cuts at its Verily Life Sciences unit after the health technology provider lost $568 million last year.
That is unlikely to be the end of it. The Other Bets segment lost a total of nearly $6.1 billion last year on $1.1 billion in revenue. But while Google isn’t hurting for resources—Alphabet’s net cash balance of nearly $136 billion is the highest in tech by far—the red ink still leaves a mark.
Operating losses from Other Bets have clipped an average of 2.6% from Alphabet’s annual operating income over the past 10 years. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, who helped lead the creation of the Alphabet structure, is notably moving to a new role at the company that will primarily oversee the spending in Other Bets.
Google also could face rising costs for its core business. The Justice Department has sued the company over the payments it makes to companies such as Apple to be the exclusive search provider on platforms such as the iOS operating system. A trial in that case starts next month.
Analyst Ken Gawrelski of Wells Fargo says Google is likely to win that case. But the victory could come with a cost, as he thinks the company has been unable to update its agreement with Apple since the lawsuit was filed in late 2020.
A victory would likely lead to a “material step up" in the traffic acquisition costs Google pays to Apple as the two companies bring their deal up-to-date. In a report earlier this month, Gawrelski estimated that each percentage point of increase in those payments could ultimately cost about 8 cents a share of Alphabet’s fully diluted earnings.
Even defending long-established turf doesn’t come cheap to Google these days.