Google celebrates Diwali with interactive animation on search - How to view it

Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, and ahead of the festival of lights, Google has released a unique interactive experience on its search page. Departing from its usual practice of commemorating events with static or animated Doodles, the search engine has introduced an innovative Graphics Interchange Format (GIF).

How is it appearing? When you search for Diwali on Google, a colourful GIF appears at the bottom right of the page. The festive graphic shows a traditional Diwali setup, featuring a large, ornate golden lamp stand topped with a figure shaped like a peacock. Several lit diyas (earthen lamps) are also visible

The Diwali GIF appears at the bottom right. Also note – you can keep clicking on the image to make it progress.





Clicking on the image reveals an illustration of Goddess Lakshmi, worshipped during Diwali. A plate of food – which appears to contain sweets like laddoos and jalebis – also pops out. The scene is brightly lit by numerous small earthen lamps (diyas).

Google’s Interactive GIF Celebrates Tradition and Sweets.

Choti Diwali 2025 Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali is a festival that celebrates victory of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, over the demon Narakasura. The second day in the auspicious Diwali festivities symbolises the removal of ignorance and evil. This year, Choti Diwali is being celebrated on October 19.

5 Days of Diwali: 2025 Dates Dhanteras: Saturday, 18 October 2025

Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali): Sunday, 19 October 2025

Lakshmi Puja (Main Diwali Day): Monday, 20 October 20

Govardhan Puja (Annakut): Tuesday, 21 October 2025

Bhai Dooj: Wednesday, 22 October 2025

Diwali Timing: Lakshmi Puja Time: 7:08 pm to 8:18 pm

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 pm to 8:18 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 pm to 9:03 pm

Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi observance, significance On Choti Diwali, a bitter berry called kareet is crushed under the feet. This is symbolic of killing the demon Narakasura who symbolises evil. So the crushing of bitter berry indicates removal of ignorance.

It is believed that on Naraka Chaturdashi, Lord Krishna took oil bath after killing demon Narakasura. The day is thus considered important to take ritualistic oil bath before the sunrise.

On Choti Diwali's morning, age-old ritual of Abhyang Snan, a holy bath taken before the sunrise, is performed. Devotees apply an ubtan of rose and ganga water and sesame oil on the body before taking a bath. The day is thus referred as Roop Chaudas or Roop Chaturdashi.