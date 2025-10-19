Google celebrates Diwali with interactive animation on search - How to view it

Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, and ahead of the festival of lights, Google has released a unique interactive experience on its search page. Departing from its usual practice of commemorating events with static or animated Doodles, the search engine has introduced an innovative Graphics Interchange Format (GIF).
When you search for Diwali on Google, a colourful GIF appears at the bottom right of the page. The festive graphic shows a traditional Diwali setup, featuring a large, ornate golden lamp stand topped with a figure shaped like a peacock. Several lit diyas (earthen lamps) are also visible
Clicking on the image reveals an illustration of Goddess Lakshmi, worshipped during Diwali. A plate of food – which appears to contain sweets like laddoos and jalebis – also pops out. The scene is brightly lit by numerous small earthen lamps (diyas).
Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali is a festival that celebrates victory of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, over the demon Narakasura. The second day in the auspicious Diwali festivities symbolises the removal of ignorance and evil. This year, Choti Diwali is being celebrated on October 19.
Dhanteras: Saturday, 18 October 2025
Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali): Sunday, 19 October 2025
Lakshmi Puja (Main Diwali Day): Monday, 20 October 20
Govardhan Puja (Annakut): Tuesday, 21 October 2025
Bhai Dooj: Wednesday, 22 October 2025
Lakshmi Puja Time: 7:08 pm to 8:18 pm
Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 pm to 8:18 pm
Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 pm to 9:03 pm
On Choti Diwali, a bitter berry called kareet is crushed under the feet. This is symbolic of killing the demon Narakasura who symbolises evil. So the crushing of bitter berry indicates removal of ignorance.
It is believed that on Naraka Chaturdashi, Lord Krishna took oil bath after killing demon Narakasura. The day is thus considered important to take ritualistic oil bath before the sunrise.
On Choti Diwali's morning, age-old ritual of Abhyang Snan, a holy bath taken before the sunrise, is performed. Devotees apply an ubtan of rose and ganga water and sesame oil on the body before taking a bath. The day is thus referred as Roop Chaudas or Roop Chaturdashi.
After the sunset on Choti Diwali, the home and the porch is decorated with diyas and candles to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.