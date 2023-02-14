Google celebrates Valentine 2023 with raining hearts doodle: All details

Valentine's Day 2023 is here and people across the world are celebrating the festival of love today. American technology giant Google is also celebrating Valentine's Day with its annual Google Doodle. The Google Doodle is commemorating those in love. The search engine is back with an adorable animation of raindrops joining together to form a heart which depicts how two people meet each other.

Google Doodle released a statement on Tuesday (today), saying, "Rain or shine, will you be mine." The company further added details on how couples celebrate Valentine's Day, "Today's Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year, when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more," added the American company.

The Google Doodle page also mentioned about the various legends associated with Valentine's Day. "Did you know that during the Middle Ages, European countries like England and France believed that February 14 was the start of the mating season for birds? They associated this phenomenon with love and began romantic celebrations soon after. The holiday became more popular throughout the world in the 17th century. Whatever your forecast looks like today, we hope you enjoy celebrating with your special someone. Happy Valentine's Day," the post further said after clicking on the doodle.

Meanwhile, people are already planning to make the occasion special for their partners. While conventional gifts are common, some of you can gift your partners special gadgets. In case you are still looking for a unique gift idea, here are some of the best gadgets for you that can be easily purchased from e-commerce sites:

Smartphones

Smartphones can be a great gift for your partner. Flipkart and Amazon offer discounts and often come up with exchange offers on old smartphones. Recently, Samsung has launched its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. The series comprises three phones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has three storage models – 256GB, 512GB and 1TB priced at ₹1,24,999, ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,54,999, respectively. These handsets are worth your consideration. Moreover, you can also look into Apple iPhone 14 series, iQoo 11 and Oppo Reno 8T.

Smartwatches

Wearables such as smartwatches can be considered a safe option for gifts. These smartwatches begin with an affordable price and come with several health tracking features as well. Noise, Fire-boltt Ninja, boAt and Fossil are some of the smartwatches brands you can check as per your budget and specification requirements.

Headphones

A good pair of headphones or TWS earbuds can make someone’s day. From Apple AirPods third gen in the premium range to boAt, Noise, Truke and more in the affordable segment, you can get several options to pick from.

Bluetooth speakers

If your partner likes to listen to music on drives or picnics, a smart speaker will be the right gift for your valentine. Brands such as BOSE, JBL, Blaupunkt, Sony and more are some of the brands which offer high performance speakers.