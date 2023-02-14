Google celebrates Valentine 2023 with raining hearts doodle: All details
- Google Doodle released a statement on Tuesday (today), saying, rain or shine, will you be mine. The Google Doodle page also mentioned about the various legends associated with Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day 2023 is here and people across the world are celebrating the festival of love today. American technology giant Google is also celebrating Valentine's Day with its annual Google Doodle. The Google Doodle is commemorating those in love. The search engine is back with an adorable animation of raindrops joining together to form a heart which depicts how two people meet each other.
