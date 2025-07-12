Google CEO Sundar Pichai lauds Elon Musk on Grok 4 launch: “Impressive Progress”

In a rare public exchange between two of Silicon Valley’s most influential leaders, Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Elon Musk on the launch of Grok 4, the latest AI model developed by Musk’s xAI. “Congrats on the launch, impressive progress!” Pichai posted on X (formerly Twitter), replying to Musk’s announcement of the new model. Musk responded with a simple “thanks” and a folded hands emoji.

The brief interaction came as Grok 4 was introduced as a significant step forward for xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, which aims to directly compete with leading players such as Google DeepMind, OpenAI, and Anthropic in developing cutting-edge large language models.

According to Musk, Grok 4 offers improvements across key metrics, including faster response times, multimodal capabilities, and enhanced integration with X’s subscription ecosystem. The model is also touted as being more capable in subjects like mathematics and physics. Musk claimed Grok 4 “essentially never gets math/physics exam questions wrong, unless they are skillfully adversarial,” and said it can also detect and correct errors in ambiguously worded questions.

The timing of the launch is especially notable given the increasing competition in the AI race. Google, for its part, recently rolled out Gemini 2.5, expanding the reach of its AI across Search, Workspace, and Android.

Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI who has since distanced himself from the organisation, has often positioned Grok as an uncensored, more independent alternative to other mainstream AI offerings. His aim with xAI is to develop models that align with what he describes as "maximally truth-seeking" goals, avoiding what he perceives as over-filtering and bias in rival systems.