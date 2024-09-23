In a significant development for India’s technology landscape, global tech giants Google and Nvidia have announced plans to deepen their engagement in the country, particularly in the area of artificial intelligence (AI). The announcements came after Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roundtable meeting held on Sunday at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

The meeting was part of Modi's three-day visit to the United States, where he engaged with leaders from US-based companies specializing in cutting-edge technologies, including AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors. Both Pichai and Huang praised Modi's vision for a "Digital India" and his focus on AI's potential to transform various sectors, such as healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Speaking after the meeting, Pichai highlighted Modi's commitment to harnessing AI for societal benefits in India. “The Prime Minister has been clear in his vision, aiming to ensure that AI serves the people of India. He is pushing us to explore ways AI can revolutionize sectors like healthcare and education while ensuring the infrastructure to support this transition," Pichai stated. He also noted that Google is committed to ramping up its AI investments in India.

Pichai emphasized the company’s ongoing efforts to "Make in India" and "Design in India," pointing out that the Prime Minister has consistently urged Google to focus on local applications of AI. “We are looking forward to doing more in India, especially in response to the Prime Minister's challenge to design AI solutions that address the country's unique needs," Pichai added.

On the similar note, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang underscored India's potential to lead in AI adoption, pointing to the country’s talent pool of computer scientists and startups. “India is home to some of the world's brightest minds, and AI presents a tremendous opportunity for the country," said Huang.

Huang further detailed Nvidia’s plans to increase its involvement in India, particularly through partnerships aimed at scaling up AI infrastructure. Nvidia has already partnered with Yotta Data Services, which is expected to expand its GPU resources to 32,768 units by 2025 to meet the growing demand for AI workloads.

Huang also highlighted Nvidia’s collaborations with Indian academic institutions, noting that every Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) now hosts an Nvidia AI Center of Excellence. “We are training professionals and students to embrace AI’s complexities. This is a pivotal moment for India to leverage AI in ways never imagined before," he said.

Both tech leaders acknowledged Modi’s deep interest in the transformative power of AI. Huang lauded the Prime Minister for his inquisitiveness and engagement with AI, saying, “Every time I meet with him, he is eager to learn more about AI and its implications for India’s future."

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!