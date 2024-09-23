Google CEO Sundar Pichai says, 'PM Modi asked us to make sure AI is there to benefit the people of India!'
Google and Nvidia are expanding their AI initiatives in India following a meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Both CEOs emphasized India's potential in AI and the need for localized solutions to benefit sectors like healthcare and education.
In a significant development for India’s technology landscape, global tech giants Google and Nvidia have announced plans to deepen their engagement in the country, particularly in the area of artificial intelligence (AI). The announcements came after Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roundtable meeting held on Sunday at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.