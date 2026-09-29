Google challenges EU search-data order: What it means for privacy and searches

Google has challenged two European Union orders requiring it to open parts of its services to rivals, including AI developers and competing search engines.

On 28 September 2026, the Alphabet-owned company appealed the measures before the General Court in Luxembourg, arguing that they could compromise the privacy and security of European users.

Advertisement

The dispute centres on the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). In July, the European Commission ordered Google to make certain Android features accessible to competitors and provide eligible rival search providers with anonymised Google Search data.

The search data-sharing requirements are scheduled to take effect in January 2027, while the Android interoperability measures are due to take effect in July 2027.

Why is Google challenging the EU orders? Google argues that the search data it has been ordered to share could expose sensitive information if it is not adequately anonymised.

On 29 September, Google's senior director of competition, Oliver Bethell, expressed concern that the measures could require the company to share private search data without sufficient safeguards. Google also claims that the Android interoperability requirements could weaken security protections.

Advertisement

Search queries can reveal highly personal information, including details about users' health, relationships and other private matters. Google argues that inadequate anonymisation could therefore create lasting privacy risks.

Also Read | Meta Muse AI turned Facebook marketplace chat into a real deal: What went wrong

What search data could rivals receive? The European Commission has ruled on 16 July that Google must supply anonymised information about queries, ranking, clicks and views to eligible search competitors. The data aims to help competitors improve their search services and compete with Google Search.

The EU does not call for Google to give up users' account details or full search histories, it says. Its protections cover the removal of exact timings, the ability to filter out extremely long or uncommon queries, the generalisation of location data and the modification of interaction data prior to its disclosure.

Advertisement

Also Read | UN teams up with Google to make global data AI-friendly

EU says safeguards are built into the system The data-sharing system was designed with privacy and security protections, the European Commission says. It also stipulates that access to the dataset must be subject to certain requirements, including data protection and data transfers abroad.

The Commission's goal is to provide alternative search engines and AI search services with sufficient data to enhance their offerings, possibly for European users.

DuckDuckGo backs the EU position According to Reuters, the Commission has been endorsed by search firm DuckDuckGo, which emphasises privacy. On September 29, a company spokesperson stated that the anonymisation framework is sound and that Google's appeal will have a major impact on the implementation process.

The case has now made privacy the focus of Google's latest legal battle with the EU regulators. The General Court's handling of Google's challenges could determine how far the DMA can go in requiring a dominant technology platform to share data while protecting the privacy of the people who generate it.

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.