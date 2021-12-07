Google Chat in Gmail now features 1:1 audio, video calls. Know more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google has announced that Google Chat in Gmail will now allow users to do 1:1 audio and video call. The US-based tech giant informed this to its users through a blog post. Good thing is that this new feature will be available to both Android and iOS users. Both the caller and receiver will need the latest version of Gmail. Google aims to target hybrid work culture with this new feature. This feature will also allow you to seamlessly switch between chat to a video or audio call when needed.

You can now start or join meetings and audio calls from 1:1 chats in Google Chat in Gmail on Android and iOS. At the moment, this feature will be available for 1:1 chats only. To ring someone directly, select the phone or video icon in the top right corner of a 1:1 chat.

To join a call, select the phone or video chip within the 1:1 chat. While on a call, you'll see a banner of the person you're on a call with, the call duration and a Meet icon in the chat roster.

Missed calls will be indicated with a red phone or video icon within the conversation and the chat roster.

Missed calls will be indicated with a red phone or video icon within the conversation and the chat roster.

As some teams begin to return to office, while others remain distributed, we hope this makes it easier to connect with your colleagues in the hybrid work world.

While you can select "Join a call" from the Google Chat app, you will be redirected to the Gmail app, where the call will take place. If you do not have the Gmail app on your device, you'll be prompted to download it via Google Play store or the App Store.

