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Top 7 AI-powered browsers in 2026 and features that set them apart: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera and more

From Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge to Brave, Opera One, Arc Dia and Perplexity Comet, here's how today's leading 7 AI-powered browsers compare, the tools they offer and the features that make each one stand out in 2026.

Tarunya Sanjay
Published1 Jun 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Today's top AI-powered browsers and the features that set them apart in 2026
Today's top AI-powered browsers and the features that set them apart in 2026
AI Quick Read

AI is rapidly changing how people browse the internet. Instead of merely displaying webpages, modern browsers are increasingly capable of summarising articles, answering questions, drafting emails, conducting research and automating repetitive tasks. As AI becomes a key differentiator in the browser market, several companies are racing to integrate assistants directly into the browsing experience.

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Here is a look at the top seven leading AI-powered browsers and how they compare.

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge has emerged as one of the most widely used AI-enabled browsers thanks to its deep integration with Microsoft's Copilot assistant. Users can summarise webpages, generate text, rewrite content and ask questions about the information displayed on a page without opening a separate chatbot.

Also Read | Browser Gaming is eating into the App Store's Dominance. Here's why it matters

Google Chrome

While Chrome remains the world's most popular browser, Google has gradually expanded AI features through Gemini integration. Users can access AI-powered search experiences, writing assistance and webpage summaries within Google's ecosystem. Chrome's biggest advantage lies in its massive extension library and seamless integration with Google services, although some advanced AI features remain tied to paid subscriptions.

Brave Browser

Brave has positioned itself as a privacy-focused alternative to mainstream browsers. Its AI assistant, Leo, allows users to ask questions about webpages, summarise content and generate text while emphasising user privacy. Unlike many competitors, Brave says conversations can be processed without storing personal data, making it appealing for privacy-conscious users.

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Opera One

Opera was among the earliest browser makers to embrace generative AI. The browser includes AI features through its Aria assistant, which can answer questions, summarise webpages and assist with writing tasks. It also offers several productivity-focused tools, such as sidebar integrations, messaging shortcuts, and workflow improvements, that differentiate it from larger rivals.

Arc Browser

Developed by The Browser Company, Arc has gained attention for reimagining the browsing experience. The browser incorporates AI features designed to organise tabs, summarise content and streamline workflows. Arc's distinctive interface has attracted power users seeking alternatives to traditional browser designs, though its learning curve may be steeper than that of mainstream options.

Also Read | Google turns Chrome into an AI browser with Gemini — here is what it can do

Dia

Also developed by The Browser Company, Dia represents a more ambitious attempt to build AI directly into the browsing experience. Instead of treating AI as an add-on, Dia positions the browser itself as an intelligent assistant that understands context across multiple tabs and tasks. However, the browser is still relatively new.

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Perplexity Comet

Perplexity has expanded beyond AI search with Comet, a browser designed around conversational interaction. Users can ask questions, conduct research and navigate information through AI-driven workflows rather than traditional search methods. The browser aims to reduce the need to switch between search engines, websites and AI chatbots.

Which browser is right for you?

The best AI browser depends largely on user priorities. Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome are strong options for users already invested in Microsoft's or Google's ecosystems. Brave appeals to those prioritising privacy, while Opera offers a balance of AI and productivity features. Arc and Dia target users seeking a radically different browsing experience, while Comet reflects the growing trend toward AI-first web navigation.

About the Author

Tarunya Sanjay

Tarunya Sanjay is a journalist at Mint covering startups, business, consumer internet, artificial intelligence, and internet culture, with a focus on ...Read More

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