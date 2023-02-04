Google Chrome might add new feature to delete browsing history real-quick
- As per a report by ChromeStory, Google might add a new feature on Android to make it easier for Android users to delete their browsing history. The report suggests that the option to remove browsing history up to the last 15 minutes is likely to be added to Chrome’s Android app with the latest upcoming date.
Google is always innovating and adding new features. In 2021, the American company enabled users to remove their browsing history as recent as up to the last 15 minutes on the Google app. This feature came to Android devices last year. It allows users to delete their search history and remove other account activity instantly.
