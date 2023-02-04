Google Chrome might add new feature to delete browsing history real-quick

Google is always innovating and adding new features. In 2021, the American company enabled users to remove their browsing history as recent as up to the last 15 minutes on the Google app. This feature came to Android devices last year. It allows users to delete their search history and remove other account activity instantly.

As per a report by ChromeStory, Google might add a new feature on Android to make it easier for Android users to delete their browsing history. The report suggests that the option to remove browsing history up to the last 15 minutes is likely to be added to Chrome’s Android app with the latest upcoming date.

Furthermore, the report highlights that the technology company added a new flag to the Chrome app for Android. Reportedly, it is now clear whether the flag offers an option to help users to remove the browsed data or account data or probably both. Although the report mentioned that the options will soon appear in the three dots overflow menu in Chrome.

Meanwhile, the American technology giant is planning to launch a new feature which will protect users from malicious and suspicious HTTP downloads. It is noticeable that when a user visit any HTTP website, Google Chrome categorises it as ‘not secure’ in the address bar on an Android smartphone.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is planning to introduce a security feature which will eventually block any insecure downloads which users might want to open through HTTP websites. It is noteworthy that over the last few years, the American browser was trying to make Chrome a secure platform by encouraging users to possibly use only HTTPS websites.

To recall, Google Chrome also blocks secure websites from using insecure web forms by default. It was recently witnessed that the technology giant created a new toggle feature under Settings to ‘Always use secure connections’. Once it is enabled, the browser would attempt to upgrade to the HTTPS version of websites, in case a user accidentally navigates to the insecure version. Additionally, if there is no secure version, the browser will display the users an on-screen warning while asking if they would like to continue or not.