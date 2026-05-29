Cloud war intensifies as Google ties enterprise deals to in-house AI

New Delhi: Six years after shifting its focus beyond consumer applications to enterprise deals, Big Tech giant Google’s cloud division in India is using its in-house artificial intelligence models and platforms to win long-term contracts with Indian businesses.
In an interview with Mint, Sashikumar Sreedharan, managing director of Google Cloud India, said the company is increasingly seeing businesses in the country agree to long-term cloud deals, as long as the propositions are led by how they can use Google’s Gemini suite of AI models and apps.
“India is a large, growing market where enterprises, especially small and medium businesses (SMBs), are continuing to digitize. They’re also seeking digital transformation deals where they get access to the latest AI tools that work on top of their own existing data. Add agentic AI capabilities to this, and we’re actively pursuing cloud deals where Gemini plays key roles,” Sreedharan said.