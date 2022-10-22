Google could bring its Google News on WearOS watches: Report

Meanwhile, Google has unveiled Android 13 Go edition for budget smartphones with new updates. The Go edition was introduced five years ago, to help the manufacturers create affordable devices with a tailored software experience. This upgraded version of Android removes unnecessary apps from the smartphone and only includes the essentials. For instance, Google’s own apps like Gmail and Chrome, which tend to be quite heavy, are tailored for an enhanced user experience.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}