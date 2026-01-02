Google DeepMind, Anthropic, Adobe CEOs: Who will attend ‘India AI Impact Summit’ in Delhi next month? Full details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expo and the opening ceremony of India AI Impact Summit scheduled in New Delhi from February 15-20, 2026 in the national capital.

The mega event will see many global heads of state and CEOs from firms like Google Deepmind, Anthropic, Adobe, Salesforce, Qualcomm, and FedEx converge.

Host India expects that the event will build consensus on key issues around Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly spotlighting inclusion agenda and democratisation of AI resources.

Who all are attending? India has extended an official invitation to China to participate. This marks the first time that India has extended an official invitation to China to participate in its annual artificial intelligence event as a partnering nation, as New Delhi seeks to showcase its foundational AI models and present a policy directive that other nations agree with.

"We have confirmations from Bill Gates, Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind CEO), Dario Amodei (Anthropic CEO), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe CEO), Marc Benioff (Salesforce CEO), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm CEO), Raj Subramaniam (FedEx CEO)," IT Secretary S Krishnan told reporters recently.

Prominent names that are widely expected at the event include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva as well as industry bigwigs such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, reports said.

About 50 global CEO and founders have already confirmed their participation at the upcoming event, Krishnan said, exuding confidence that the list of confirmations would increase substantially post the holiday season. Overall, more than 100 countries are expected to be represented at the summit. At least 100 CEOs are expected as more are confirming the attendance.

"Many international leaders from countries across the world have also confirmed participation, at the head of state, head of government-level or at a ministerial level... those numbers are also very substantial. We expect 15-20 countries to be represented at the head of state and head of government level, and more than 50 countries at the ministerial level," Krishnan said.

Overall, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to enable global democratisation of AI and bridging the AI divide, support the development of indigenous and local AI solutions, enable development of 'AI for Good solutions' across healthcare, agriculture, governance, and importantly, align global standards and models of AI governance and innovation to the needs of the developing world.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 builds on the momentum of previous multilateral initiatives, including Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris, and Kigali summits.

India expects a number of countries from the global south to join the global dialogue this time, including many from Africa and Latin America.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the mega expo, host a dinner event (likely on February 18); and will be there for the opening ceremony, the leaders plenary, and CEO roundtable on February 19, Krishnan said.

About India's talks with the US to join Pax Silica silicon supply chain block, Krishnan said, "As far as Pax Silica is concerned that is an ongoing process of discussion between India and the US... it takes place in multiple levels... takes place in MEA... at the NSA level.

Delhi Gearing Up Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) has planned an extensive revamp of the areas around Bharat Mandapam, IGI airport and major tourist hubs across the city, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi government has instructed the PWD and other civic bodies to ensure that arrangements for the international event transcend the standards set during the G-20 Summit.

"The Delhi chief secretary has directed that all the arrangements, including security, traffic, movement of dignitaries, cleanliness, road conditions, signage, lighting and preparations at important tourist areas and markets likely to be visited and a revamp plan has been prepared," a PWD official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"During the summit, various heads of state, foreign delegates, leadership of prominent international organisations and AI leaders, including CEOs of top AI companies, along with their families, are expected to visit Delhi. The arrangements for the summit should be of a standard better than those made during the G-20 summit," the plan stated.

The action plan prioritises the maintenance of PWD roads and footpaths by addressing potholes, fixing missing signage, damaged grilles, improving and repairing central verges, and eliminating dark spots to improve safety and infrastructure quality.

PWD, the main road-owning agency in the national capital, has been given the areas around Bharat Mandapam, where pre-event activities and bilateral engagements will be done around Hyderabad House, Vigyan Bhawan, Ambedkar Bhawan, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, all five major five-star hotels, and Rajghat.

In addition, roads leading to prominent tourist locations such as Qutub Minar, Lal Quila, Humayun Tomb, Connaught Place, Central Park, Delhi Haat and Mehrauli Archaeological Park will also be revamped.

To coordinate with other departments, a control room has also been set up at the PWD headquarters with a nodal officer to oversee the arrangements for the summit.

