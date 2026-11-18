Google appears to be developing a new Android feature that could allow users to share a single phone number across two smartphones, following Apple's introduction of a similar capability through iPhone Handoff in iOS 27.

The upcoming feature, reportedly called Android Fast Switch, could make it easier for users to access the same phone line on multiple devices without having to transfer their SIM card or maintain separate mobile connections, according to an Android Authority report. However, unlike a conventional SIM-sharing arrangement, the feature is expected to rely on users signing in with the same Google account on both smartphones.

Advertisement

The development suggests that Google is working towards bringing a more seamless multi-device experience to Android, allowing users to switch between phones while retaining access to the same number.

How will Android Fast Switch work? In a recent update to Google's SIM Manager app, the publication reported new code strings describing how the functionality could work.

One of the descriptions reads, "With Android Fast Switch, you can use your phone number on up to two phones. Mobile service automatically switches to whichever phone you unlock."

This suggests that users will not need to manually transfer their eSIM every time they want to switch devices. Instead, unlocking either smartphone would automatically activate the mobile connection on that device, while the other phone would become inactive on the network.

Advertisement

The code also indicates that one smartphone will be designated as the primary device and the other as its companion.

Same Google account required on both phones Google appears to be introducing account-based restrictions to prevent users from sharing their mobile connection with another person.

According to the report, both smartphones must be signed in to the same Google account. Users will also have to accept a SIM-sharing request before the connection can be established.

One of the messages found in the app explicitly states, “Primary and companion devices must be signed into the same Google Account.”

The code also suggests that some SIM cards may not be eligible for sharing. Users might need to activate the SIM on the second smartphone at least once before enabling the feature.

Advertisement

How is Android Fast Switch different from Apple's iPhone Handoff? Apple introduced iPhone Handoff with iOS 27, allowing users to share one phone number between two iPhones. Calls, voicemail and messages can follow the device that is currently active.

Also Read | NPCI seeks Google's help to make Android phones safer for UPI users

Google's proposed Fast Switch appears to follow a similar approach, although its final functionality and supported services remain unclear.

For now, there are several unanswered questions, including which Android smartphones will support the feature, whether it will initially be restricted to Google Pixel devices and which mobile operators will participate.

Importantly, Android Fast Switch has not been officially announced. Its existence has been identified through unfinished code in Google's SIM Manager app, and features discovered through such app teardowns may not necessarily reach public release.

Advertisement

If introduced, the feature could be particularly useful for people who regularly carry separate personal and work smartphones but want to remain reachable through a single mobile number.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X