Google Doodle is celebrating the Parsi New Year called Nowruz. Celebrated across Persia, the Nowruz marks the beginning of a 13 day long celebration. The Google Doodle is representing the Persian New Year with flowers and musical instruments. Nowruz will be celebrated tomorrow in India but the celebration has already begun in many parts of the world. Nowruz or the Persian New Year marks the starting of the Spring season and thus new life and harvest.

The Nowruz is generally associated with Parsi community but it is being celebrated by entire Persian region, which is present day Iran, and by all communities of different religion. The celebration of Nowruz dates back to more than 3,000 years old and is till flourishing. It is also celebrated in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan or mainly Central Asia.

The Nowruz celebration includes verities of food, herbs and natural drinks with family get together and friends. Traditionally, people visit each other and wishes them good health and luck.

The Nowruz celebration origin can be traced back to the era of King Zoroaster who later started a new religion called Zoroastrianism today. But, the New Year and its customs are being acknowledged and celebrated by Muslims and Baha community members as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.