Google Doodle is celebrating one of most famous dishes of the Italian origin, Pizza, with an interactive and animated game on the doodle. You can play it yourself on the laptop, PC or your mobile phones. The interactive pizza doodle asks you to cut the pieces virtually and move to next level.

“Today’s interactive #GoogleDoodle celebrates one of the world’s most popular dishes - pizza! 🍕On this day in 2007, the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo" was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," says Google.

The challenge in the game is to cut slices based on the type of pizza ordered. The more accurate the order, the more stars a user can earn, Google said. One can play the game by clicking on the Google logo on their home page, and it will take them to the interactive puzzle.

Moreover, Naples is widely credited as the birthplace of pizza in the late 1700s. Today, an estimated five billion pizzas (350 slices per second in the US alone) are consumed internationally each year, Google said.

Google is offering Pepperoni Pizza (Cheese, Pepperoni), White Pizza (Cheese, White Sauce, Mushrooms, Broccoli), Calabrese Pizza (Cheese, Calabrese, Onion Rings, Whole Black Olives), Margherita Pizza (Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil), Mozzarella Pizza (Cheese, Oregano, Whole Green Olives), Hawaiian Pizza (Cheese, Ham, Pineapple), Magyaros Pizza (Cheese, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Chili Pepper), Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza (Cheese, Teriyaki Chicken, Seaweed, Mayonnaise), Tom Yum Pizza (Cheese, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Chili Peppers, Lime Leaves), Paneer Tikka Pizza (Paneer, Capsicum, Onion, Paprika) and Dessert Pizza (Endless Possibilities).

