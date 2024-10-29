Google faces €2.4 billion penalty: How a UK couple won 15-year legal battle against the tech giant
Google was asked to pay €2.4 billion penalty after the European Court of Justice found it guilty and accused it of abusing market power by favouring its shopping services. This decision follows a lengthy legal battle initiated by UK entrepreneurs whose price comparison site was adversely affected.
Tech giant Google will have to pay a penalty of €2.4 billion, equivalent to ₹26,000 crore after the European Court of Justice (ECJ) recently found it guilty of abusing market power, reported Fortune India. The September order decreed that Google exercised dominance and favoured its shopping services over those of its competitors. This comes as a setback for the tech major and good news for UK entrepreneurs Shivaun and Adam Raff, whose price comparison website Foundem bore the brunt of biased search algorithms.