Google Fitbit Edge tracker to launch on October 12: Expected price, features and India availability

Google is planning to launch the Fitbit Edge tracker on 12 October, the tech giant teased in a social media post on Friday.

"Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.2026," the tech giant said in a post on social media platform X.

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The image that Google teased gives a minimal hint at the design that has already been leaked on social media. It does confirm that Google is planning to continue with the 'canyon' colour scheme which was first introduced with the Pixel Watch 5. The image also reveals that the Edge will sport a metal chassis.

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9to5google reported that other leaks regarding the device have promised battery life of seven days, iPhone support, and Gemini integration for the upcoming device.

The device is expected to be priced at around $180, which will be significantly lower than the $400 entry price of the Pixel Watch 5.

However, Google has said that the device will not be releasing in India on 12 October. When a user asked Google Health about the India release date of the Fitbit Edge, the official handle replied, "Hi, there. We love seeing so much excitement for the new Fitbit Edge. While we’re always working on new ways to help you live healthier, we don't have an official launch date for India just yet. Keep an eye on our online store for updates."

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The same was said to users who asked about the Japan and Turkey launch dates.

Google Health 5.10 coming for Android, iOS This week Google Health 5.10 is coming out with a smaller update which comes with three new features for the app.

With the update, it is launching Irregular Rhythm Notifications in Japan on Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices.

It is also adding new signals to the Readiness Score for what is likely to be a more personalised experience.

If something is logged with the Google Health Coach by mistake, users will now be able to delete the same via voice chat.