Google fixes fingerprint issues of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google is rolling out OTA updates for its newly launched Pixel smartphones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The update has been shared to overcome the issues with the in-display fingerprint scanner of the phones. Users have complained about the irresponsive behaviour of Pixel smartphones. Reportedly, they have witnessed that the phone was taking too much time to unlock the device and even reads the unregistered impression. Service provider, Verizon, has confirmed this update that will enhance Pixel’s fingerprint scanner.

Interestingly, both these smartphones were launched in October in select regions and India is not among it. According to a report by 9to5Google, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have received SD1A.210817.037 update and is available to Verizon users as SD1A.210817.037.A1.

Interestingly, both these smartphones were launched in October in select regions and India is not among it. According to a report by 9to5Google, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have received SD1A.210817.037 update and is available to Verizon users as SD1A.210817.037.A1.

The Google Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4 inch punch hole AMOLED display and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs of Google Tensor 6nm chipset and features Android 12. Pixel 6 is backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

In optics, Pixel 6 sports 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is of 8MP. The smartphone is powered by 4,614mAh battery.

