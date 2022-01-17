Google foldable smartphone might be called Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google is planning to launch its first foldable smartphone, rumoured to be called Google Pixel Fold in the US market. The news reports suggest that the US-based search engine behemoth secret was revealed about the foldable smartphone in the new Android 12L assets preview. Currently, Google manufactures and sells Pixel smartphones across the world. They launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in 2021 but skipped India. The new and the planned Google foldable smartphone will compete against Samsung Fold and Oppo Find N. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to 9to5Google, these foldable smartphone could be named as Pixel Notepad. But be sure, even if it launches a foldable phone in the US market it is more likely that Google would skip India as it did with Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

According to 9to5Google, these foldable smartphone could be named as Pixel Notepad. But be sure, even if it launches a foldable phone in the US market it is more likely that Google would skip India as it did with Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Foldable smartphones are back in news as few companies are trying to offer a different form factor. Although, these flagship smartphones will not be for the masses because of their luxury pricings, these will remain a niche concept in a country like India.

We are still not sure about the specifications of Google Pixel Fold or Notepad, whatever the company may call it. But, being a flagship phone, it is expected to ship with latest of all features and of course, with Pixel extraordinary camera capabilities.

