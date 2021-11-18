Google has today laid the roadmap of its India journey with 7th Google for India event. The US-based company reiterated its commitment to use its earlier announced $10 billion fund for India in digitisation. Now you can also use Google Assistant for end-to-end Covid-19 vaccination programme. You can choose the vaccine, and slot available with Google Assistant. It will require your Aadhaar to do the registration.

Google also announced that the users will now be able to use the web pages in their preferred language. Currently, it is available in five Indian dialects.

Half of India’s population is still offline. Google partnered with Jio to reach out to those people and in the process partnered with Jio to bring JioPhone Next. JioPhone Next comes with Google developed OS called Pragati. It has features such as Translate and Read Aloud to help the first time internet users. Google is also working on local filters to evolve the JioPhone Next smartphone. Google is working to bring more affordable and localised smartphones.

Sanjay Gupta, VP of Google India, said, “We are India first company, for billion Indians." He said that digital economy has increased in India with 2.5X new smartphone users added after pandemic. The UPI transaction has touched $ 3.5 billion in valuation and people are spending 20 per cent more time on smartphone.

It has started Google Career Support to help college graduates with new employment opportunities.

Last year, Google announced the $10 Billion Google for India Digitization Fund to invest in the country’s digital momentum through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructural and ecosystem investments.

