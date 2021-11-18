Google for India 2021: Announces new India specific changes and more

Half of India’s population is still offline. Google partnered with Jio to reach out to those people and in the process partnered with Jio to bring JioPhone Next. JioPhone Next comes with Google developed OS called Pragati. It has features such as Translate and Read Aloud to help the first time internet users. Google is also working on local filters to evolve the JioPhone Next smartphone. Google is working to bring more affordable and localised smartphones.

