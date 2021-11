Google for India 2021: Now transfer money directly to your bank account using voice

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google Pay now handles $400 billion transactions annually. It launches Bill Split in Google Pay which will be available later this year. Google has also added Hindi to the default language support of Google Pay. It will now be called Hinglish (both English and Hindi) and roll out early next year. It also plans to roll out Pay-via-Voice feature in Google Pay which will allow transfer of money directly to your bank accounts using voice command. This feature will be available to all users.

The new My Shop feature for the merchants on Google Pay will include photographs, working hours, etc., that will be added to it later this year to help grow businesses.

Google has today laid the roadmap of its India journey with 7th Google for India event. The US-based company reiterated its commitment to use its earlier announced $10 billion fund for India in digitisation. Now you can also use Google Assistant for end-to-end covid-19 vaccination programme. It will require your Aadhaar to do the registration. You can choose the vaccine and slot available with Google Assistant.

Google also announced that the users will now be able to use the web pages in their preferred language. Currently, it is available in five Indian dialects.

Half of India’s population is still offline. Google partnered with Jio to reach out to those people and in the process partnered with Jio to bring JioPhone Next. JioPhone Next comes with Google developed OS called Pragati. It has features such as Translate and Read Aloud to help the first time internet users. Google is also working on local filters to evolve the JioPhone Next smartphone. Google is working to bring more affordable and localised smartphones.

Sanjay Gupta, VP of Google India, said, "We are India first company, for billion Indians." He said that digital economy has increased in India with 2.5 new smartphone users added after pandemic. The UPI transaction has touched $3.5 billion in valuation and people are spending 20 per cent more time on smartphone.

It has started Google Career Support to help college graduates with new employment opportunities.

