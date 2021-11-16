Google is going to roll out its annual event on November 18 in India. The Google for India is known to bring India-centric features to its product portfolio. The seventh edition of Google for India event will be live streamed. Over the years, Google has added local language support for Lens, Translate, launched its payment platform Tez which was later rebranded as Google Pay. Google assistant was also modified to understand local dialects for Indian users. On the contrary, the tech giant skips its Pixel smartphone launch here.

“Look at how far we’ve come, together. And this time, we’re back with more product updates, more technology innovations and a growing commitment to India’s digital journey," said Google India.

Google has also partnered with Jio to bring JioPhone Next smartphone and helped it design a new OS called Pragati. Google wants to penetrate the rural areas of India with its tie up with Mukesh Ambani backed Jio.

Google for India event was started in 2015 and till then continued its pursuit to connect with the masses. In its journey, Google reworked its most commonly used platform, Google Maps, to add more personalized and accurate information.

The US-based firm has been a consistent partner of government in India. Google now provides free Wi-Fi at across 400 plus Indian Railway Stations with over 7.5 million monthly users.

“In India, we want to bring the Internet to life for everyone. The more people have access to the tools, services, information and training online, the more they can pursue their ambitions and reach their potential. We want to help Indians connect to the Internet that serves their needs and helps them make a positive impact on their communities. We aim to achieve this with programs and products with Indian user at its core," says Google.

The Google for India 2021 is expected to bring more India related features and localization.

