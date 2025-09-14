Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend goes viral on Instagram — step-by-step guide to create it

After the AI figurine craze, Instagram has a new obsession — the Vintage Saree AI edits. These posts, which look like posters straight out of 90s Bollywood films, are created using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana tool with prompt help from ChatGPT.

The edits turn ordinary photos into dramatic retro looks — from chiffon yellow sarees floating in the wind to classic black sarees captured in grainy frames, or even polka dots glowing like a Raj Kapoor film scene. The result is a mix of fashion nostalgia and cinematic drama.

How can you try the trend yourself? To create the look, users need to log in with their Google account, either on Gemini or ChatGPT. On Gemini, click “Try Image Editing” (look for the Banana icon) to enter AI editing mode. Upload a clear solo picture where your face is visible. Copy-paste one of the viral prompts. Within seconds, your retro Bollywood-style image is ready to be saved and posted on Instagram. What are the viral prompts being shared? Black Saree Prompt: “Convert this person into a retro vintage grainy but bright image, black party-wear saree, 90s film aesthetic. She is standing against a solid, deep wall with dramatic shadows and contrast, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere. The environment feels windy and romanticised. Lighting is warm, with golden sunset tones evoking golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured. Her expression is moody, calm, yet subtly happy and introspective.”

White Saree Prompt: “Create a 4K HD realistic portrait of a woman in a translucent white polka dot saree with blouse for the reference image. Keep the facial features and smile the same. Small pink flower tucked behind her ear, soft, serene expression, warm light from the right casting a cinematic profile shadow. Pure vintage diva energy.”

FAQs What is the Instagram AI saree trend all about? The latest craze on Instagram involves using AI prompts to turn regular photos into vintage saree edits that look straight out of a 90s Bollywood film.

Which AI tools are people using for these edits? Most users are trying out Google Gemini or other AI image generators to create the retro saree look.

Why are these saree edits going viral? The prompts add a mix of drama and nostalgia — grainy textures, warm golden-hour tones, and moody cinematic shadows that capture the old-school Bollywood vibe.

Who can take part in the trend? The trend is open to everyone. With an AI image tool and the right prompt, anyone can recreate the vintage saree style.

What makes sarees the centre of this trend? Sarees bring instant nostalgia and cinematic charm. They make AI edits look like iconic film posters from India’s classic cinema era.