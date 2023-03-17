Google Glass bids adieu, here’s what went wrong with wearable

On Wednesday, Google declared that it has discontinued the sale of its smart glasses, Google Glass Enterprise, and will cease supporting its software from September 15. The product was initially launched in 2013, but it failed to achieve success. As a result, Google restricted its usage to only enterprises. This article aims to explore the reasons behind the failure of the wearable technology.

Google Glass is a type of wearable technology designed by Google, resembling ordinary glasses. It was initially released in 2013 under the name Google Glass Explorer Edition, and features a small see-through display situated on the right-hand side of the frame. This display provides access to an array of information, such as text messages, emails, weather forecasts, and navigation directions.

Controlling the device involves using voice commands and a touchpad situated on the right side of the frame. Additionally, the device comes equipped with a camera for capturing photos and videos, along with a microphone and speaker for making phone calls and listening to music.

Upon the release of the Google Glass Explorer Edition, numerous reviews surfaced, with the majority of them expressing positivity towards the product. However, when looking at the product as a whole, it was deemed "promising," indicating that the model being reviewed was still in its early stages and lacked utility in its then-current state.

In May 2014, Google Glass was made available to the general public following the release of the Explorer Edition. However, this time, the product received a lukewarm response. It did not offer much more than the 2013 model, and the fact that the price did not decrease ($999) was not seen as beneficial.

Considering its high price, Google Glass didn't offer much in terms of functionality, resulting in a lack of appeal to potential consumers. With the exception of its unique capability to capture video and photos from the user's point of view, most of the Glass's features could be accomplished more easily and at a lower cost with a smartwatch or smartphone.

Google neglected to provide answers to significant questions surrounding the purpose, high cost, and intended goal of Google Glass. Despite pressing inquiries, the company continued to develop and promote the product without addressing its fundamental functionality.

By 2017, Google had come to the realization that Google Glass was only effective in certain scenarios, such as for medical and professional purposes. As a result, the company made the decision to discontinue selling Glass to the general public and instead restricted its usage to enterprise customers.

The most significant factor contributing to the failure of Google Glass was likely its high price point. Asking customers to pay $1,500 for a product that was still in its developmental stage was a considerable barrier to entry. Additionally, the device's design was not subtle enough for social settings, and its cyborg-like appearance made it stand out awkwardly.

As previously noted, Google Glass lacked significant advantages over smartphones and smartwatches, with the exception of its ability to capture video and photos from the user's point of view. Moreover, Google failed to provide a clear justification for the device's purpose and the problem it sought to address.