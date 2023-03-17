Google Glass bids adieu, here’s what went wrong with wearable

Google Glass bids adieu, here’s what went wrong with wearable3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 11:34 AM IST
- Google Glass lacked significant advantages over smartphones and smartwatches, with the exception of its ability to capture video and photos from the user's point of view. Moreover, Google failed to provide a clear justification for the device's purpose and the problem it sought to address.
On Wednesday, Google declared that it has discontinued the sale of its smart glasses, Google Glass Enterprise, and will cease supporting its software from September 15. The product was initially launched in 2013, but it failed to achieve success. As a result, Google restricted its usage to only enterprises. This article aims to explore the reasons behind the failure of the wearable technology.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×