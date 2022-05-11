Google Input/Output or I/O event for this year will start tonight. The developer meet will be held from May 11 to May 12 in United States. The Google I/O event is free for everyone and the registration for it started from March 22 on the Google I/O page. The US-based tech giant has also started a Google I/O puzzle. The developers meet will be held live with limited audiences and also streamed virtually. The entry is also free.

The event will start at 10:30 pm IST and you can watch it through Google’s social media channels. The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai is expected to do the keynote session. The event may shed light on Android 13, Wear OS and Google’s hardware business in the form of Pixel 6a. There could be announcements related to Pixel Watch and Buds Pro.

Metaverse is also expected to be one of the key elements of Google I/O event tonight. There are likely improvements to the Google’s existing services like Google Maps, Google Pay and Play Store.

One of the exciting things about a digital I/O experience is the opportunity to reach a global audience. Content will be provided on demand and in different languages to serve everyone. Some translated content such as captioned videos may be available shortly after the event. Check out what your local developer community is offering as well.

Registration for Google I/O 2022 allows you to save and view content that's relevant to you. As a registrant, you can also create a developer profile to get the most out of the digital experience. By registering, you'll also get non-spammy emails to stay updated on Google I/O, developer events, and other relevant news.

Even if you do not register you'll still be able to view sessions and keynotes, but you won't be able to save content, get recommendations, or chat in I/O Adventure.

You do not need to have a developer account but creating a profile enables My I/O and lets you fully access I/O Adventure. You must be of 18 years to register for this event.