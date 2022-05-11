Google I/O event kicks off tonight. Where to watch, what to expect

Google Input/Output or I/O event for this year will start tonight. The developer meet will be held from May 11 to May 12 in United States. The Google I/O event is free for everyone and the registration for it started from March 22 on the Google I/O page. The US-based tech giant has also started a Google I/O puzzle. The developers meet will be held live with limited audiences and also streamed virtually. The entry is also free.

