Google I/O meet announced, know how to register for it

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google has announced its Input/Output or I/O event for May this year. The developer meet will be held from May 11 to May 12 in United States. The Google I/O event is free for everyone and the registration for it will start from March 22 on the Google I/O page. The US-based tech giant has also started a Google I/O puzzle. The developers meet will be held live with limited audiences and also streamed virtually. The entry is also free. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google has announced its Input/Output or I/O event for May this year. The developer meet will be held from May 11 to May 12 in United States. The Google I/O event is free for everyone and the registration for it will start from March 22 on the Google I/O page. The US-based tech giant has also started a Google I/O puzzle. The developers meet will be held live with limited audiences and also streamed virtually. The entry is also free.

One of the exciting things about a digital I/O experience is the opportunity to reach a global audience. Content will be provided on demand and in different languages to serve everyone. Some translated content such as captioned videos may be available shortly after the event. Check out what your local developer community is offering as well. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

One of the exciting things about a digital I/O experience is the opportunity to reach a global audience. Content will be provided on demand and in different languages to serve everyone. Some translated content such as captioned videos may be available shortly after the event. Check out what your local developer community is offering as well. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Registration for Google I/O 2022 allows you to save and view content that's relevant to you. As a registrant, you can also create a developer profile to get the most out of the digital experience. By registering, you'll also get non-spammy emails to stay updated on Google I/O, developer events, and other relevant news. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even if you do not register you'll still be able to view sessions and keynotes, but you won't be able to save content, get recommendations, or chat in I/O Adventure. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

You do not need to have a developer account but creating a profile enables My I/O and lets you fully access I/O Adventure. You must be of 18 years to register for this event.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}