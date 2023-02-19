Google introduces 360-degree video backgrounds on mobile for Meet: All details
- Google said in a blogpost, “Meet users on mobile can use several new 360-degree video backgrounds. These backgrounds -- which include a beach and a temple -- use your device's gyroscope to create a dynamic experience that moves with you.”
Alphabet owned Google has recently launched the new 360-degree video backgrounds on mobile for its video calling platform Meet. This new feature is available for both Android and iOS on mobile devices.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×