Google introduces 360-degree video backgrounds on mobile for Meet: All details

Alphabet owned Google has recently launched the new 360-degree video backgrounds on mobile for its video calling platform Meet. This new feature is available for both Android and iOS on mobile devices.

Google said in a blogpost, “Meet users on mobile can use several new 360-degree video backgrounds. These backgrounds -- which include a beach and a temple -- use your device's gyroscope to create a dynamic experience that moves with you."

It added, “Available on Android and iOS devices for all Google Workspace users and users with personal Google Accounts."

To recall, the company also introduced another update in which developers can include interactive widgets such as radio buttons, dropdowns and checkboxes in the Chat app cards posted in the Chat message stream. This will help the users to change information sent from Chat apps, such as changing the due date for a task card, selecting options on a card or more.

Meanwhile, Google Play Store has taken down 14 applications in Pakistan due to a breach of the personal information of the citizens, according to a report by Dawn.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) took up the matter with the Alphabet-owned company, based in the US regarding the breach of the personal data of Pakistani residents.

The Dawn news stated that the NADRA brought the topic to the attention of Scott Beaumont, Google's president for Asia Pacific, Hiang Choong, the legal head for the region, and Stephanie Davis, the vice president for customer solutions at the company.

In a letter to Google, it said, " Breach of Personal Data of Residents and their Privacy by Application Providers on Google Play Store".

Further, describing it as an "important and urgent" issue, NADRA added, "personal data of residents of Pakistanis being illegally sold and/or shared by various applications (apps) hosted on your platform and available on Google Play Store".

It said the apps were "illegally and deceptively" using NADRA's name and products to impersonate and deceive users with the impression that the apps were in some manner either officially linked with, authorised, or operated by NADRA, and hence "obtain unwarranted credibility for their apps and services".