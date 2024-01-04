Google Is Finally Killing Cookies. Advertisers Still Aren’t Ready.
Miles Kruppa , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Jan 2024, 05:33 PM IST
SummaryThe search giant plans to remove a technology seen as critical to the digital-ad industry.
Google is going forward with sweeping changes to how companies track users online—moves that have been years in the making. Advertisers still aren’t ready.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less