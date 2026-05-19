Google kicks off I/O conference with AI upgrades for coders, consumers

By Kenrick Cai

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, May 19 (Reuters) - Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off Google's annual developer conference on Tuesday where the tech giant is expected to reveal a flurry of artificial intelligence upgrades for consumers and coders.

This year’s I/O conference in Mountain View, California - traditionally Google’s flagship event for showcasing the cutting edge of its consumer-facing products - will be the company's first since last winter's major update to its Gemini AI model helped it regain ground in the AI race.

“I think it's been an incredible year, all of the relentless shifting, the rapid advances in technology. It's been a period of hyper progress,” Pichai said.

Pichai also said that its Gemini AI chatbot now has 900 million monthly users, while its AI Overviews feature in Search has 2.5 billion monthly users.

Google parent Alphabet recently came within striking distance of Nvidia as the world’s most valuable company. It may seek to fortify its standing on Tuesday with a refreshed version of Gemini, plus new products and features built with the model’s capabilities.

Google has pushed to turn its vast consumer reach into an edge in AI, connecting Gemini to personalized user data across its suite of products that includes Chrome, Gmail, and YouTube.

The company is embedding generative AI into its traditional search engine and seeking to amass users on its chatbot that is also called Gemini and competes with ChatGPT.

Search was Alphabet’s biggest revenue driver in 2025, when it reported $402.8 billion in total revenue. The company is ramping up spending on AI infrastructure, expecting $180 billion to $190 billion in capital expenditures this year.

Advertising revenue, including from search ads, has continued to burnish Google's growth in recent quarters, assuaging investor fears that AI could disrupt Google's products and soften its market dominance.

AI rivals OpenAI and Anthropic have been gearing up for IPOs, focused on capturing lucrative enterprise customers. Google is also expected to dedicate time at the conference to focus on businesses, particularly software developers who have been a primary source of enterprise AI revenue.

In 2025, the company hired key staff from popular AI code generation startup Windsurf in a $2.4 billion deal to bolster its efforts around coding assistant Antigravity, which competes with Anthropic’s market-leading Claude Code software development tool.

Google is increasingly positioning digital assistants it calls agents, which can do complicated tasks without a prompt, as the linchpin of its ​strategy to monetize AI. Pichai and other executives spoke about this at a business-oriented cloud computing conference last month.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said at the time the company was saving the bulk of its coding-related announcements for the I/O conference.