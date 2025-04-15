Google layoffs to impact Indian employees? Here’s what we know

Big tech firm Google is likely to lay off some of its engineering workforce from its Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices and shift some people to more ‘revenue-generating’ projects amid global restructuring plans, the news portal Business Standard reported on Tuesday, April 15, citing people aware of the development.

The sources cited in the report also said that Google plans to reduce its workforce from the teams of advertisement, sales, and marketing departments in India.

However, the big tech firm has not officially confirmed the recent development of a job cut plan in Hyderabad or Bengaluru or announced the exact number of people being laid off.

Google Layoffs Earlier on Thursday, April 10, the search engine giant Google laid off hundreds of its employees working in the company's platforms and devices division, which works on Android OS, Pixel phones and the Chrome browser, reported the news portal The Information, citing people aware of the development.

Google's global layoff plan comes as the company is trying to focus on creating a more “nimble” and operating a more “effective” team after an internal restructuring program.

“Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January,” a Google spokesperson told the news portal.

The ‘Platforms and Devices division is led by Google SVP Rick Osterloh and was formed in April 2024 after the big tech firm merged with the segment.

Google's layoff plan emerged after Osterloh announced a “voluntary exit programme” in January 2025 that would incentivise employees to resign from the company before an upcoming mass restructuring.

According to a Bloomberg report, the big tech firm has laid off its workers in the cloud division. Google also laid off 12,000 employees, or 6 per cent of its global workforce, in January 2023.

With the exact number of job cuts unclear, media reports suggest that many teams are likely to be affected by any new restructuring announcements in the California-based technology company.