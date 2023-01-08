Google Maps now work on Wear OS directly: All you need to know

Google, an American technology giant, has introduced a major update to Wear OS smartwatches. Now users can use Google Maps on their Wear OS smartwatches directly without pairing it with a smartphone to use this feature.
The technology company announced the feature a couple of months ago and now the feature has been rolled out. Wear OS-powered smartwatches now will provide the direct turn by turn navigation via Google Maps to users without pairing the device with a smartphone. This update will be available on your device if it supports standalone LTE connectivity. This means that a user needs to own a SIM supported Wear OS smartwatch to run the Google Maps directly in her smartwatch.
Moreover, to use Google Maps, users must have an active LTE plan that offers all time connectivity. The smartwatch is also required to be connected to the handset once to enable this feature and rest of the activities will begin automatically.
Meanwhile, Tech giant Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web browser. Currently in beta, users will be able to send and receive encrypted emails within your domain and outside of your domain. According to Google, the email body and attachments, including inline images will be end-to-end encrypted.
“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," the company said in a blogpost.
In case you are unaware, the client-side encryption is available on Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta) for quite some time now
Google says that customers who have Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, or Education Standard can apply for the Gmail client-side encryption (CSE) beta. Applications for the beta program are open until January 2023. Users will be required to submit their Gmail CSE Beta Test Application that will have information like include the email address, Project ID, and test group domain.