Australia has passed a new online safety law that requires major technology companies, including Google and Meta, to take proactive steps to remove harmful content and features from their platforms. The Digital Duty of Care bill passed the Australian Parliament and will be enacted in a year. Its goal is for technology companies to now be directly liable for safeguarding users against online harm, with any company risking up to 5% of its global annual turnover or A$109m ($72m) as a fine.

The new law brings together different Australian codes for Internet safety into one overarching, more comprehensive regime. It holds internet platforms liable for discovering potential risks and dealing with content that is harmful to users before it can reach them. According to Reuters, the legislation could significantly increase regulatory pressure on global technology companies operating in Australia.

Australia warns Big Tech over online safety responsibilities Communications Minister Anika Wells said the bill is a significant step towards creating safer online environments. She compared the reforms to the earlier initiatives in Australia on compulsory seatbelts, plain cigarette packaging and gun control.

"The Digital Duty of Care is a landmark safety reform," Wells said in a statement following the law's passage. She added that technology companies could no longer avoid responsibility for the safety of Australians using their platforms. The bill is unveiled as Australia and key American tech firms clash over digital rules.

New law targets harmful online content and features The Digital Duty of Care applies to platforms' content that encourages hostile attitudes towards women or gender equality. It also covers material that glorifies criminal activities, encourages dangerous stunts or promotes seriously harmful practices.

However, the broad definitions have raised concerns among technology companies and free speech advocates. Industry bodies have said that the law provides a lot of flexibility for the government to determine what is harmful content.

According to Reuters, technology companies have also warned that the threat of substantial financial penalties could encourage excessive content removal. Platforms may be more conservative in their content and remove valid content to prevent legal trouble.

Australia steps up scrutiny of global technology companies The new law sits alongside an emerging suite of laws which have been enacted in Australia to regulate big online platforms. In December 2025, the country became the first in the world to ban children under 16 from using social media.

The government is also to consider initiatives that would require major digital platforms to pay licensing fees for news use.