Australia has passed a new online safety law that requires major technology companies, including Google and Meta, to take proactive steps to remove harmful content and features from their platforms. The Digital Duty of Care bill passed the Australian Parliament and will be enacted in a year. Its goal is for technology companies to now be directly liable for safeguarding users against online harm, with any company risking up to 5% of its global annual turnover or A$109m ($72m) as a fine.

Advertisement

The new law brings together different Australian codes for Internet safety into one overarching, more comprehensive regime. It holds internet platforms liable for discovering potential risks and dealing with content that is harmful to users before it can reach them. According to Reuters, the legislation could significantly increase regulatory pressure on global technology companies operating in Australia.

Australia warns Big Tech over online safety responsibilities Communications Minister Anika Wells said the bill is a significant step towards creating safer online environments. She compared the reforms to the earlier initiatives in Australia on compulsory seatbelts, plain cigarette packaging and gun control.

"The Digital Duty of Care is a landmark safety reform," Wells said in a statement following the law's passage. She added that technology companies could no longer avoid responsibility for the safety of Australians using their platforms. The bill is unveiled as Australia and key American tech firms clash over digital rules.

Advertisement

New law targets harmful online content and features The Digital Duty of Care applies to platforms' content that encourages hostile attitudes towards women or gender equality. It also covers material that glorifies criminal activities, encourages dangerous stunts or promotes seriously harmful practices.

However, the broad definitions have raised concerns among technology companies and free speech advocates. Industry bodies have said that the law provides a lot of flexibility for the government to determine what is harmful content.

According to Reuters, technology companies have also warned that the threat of substantial financial penalties could encourage excessive content removal. Platforms may be more conservative in their content and remove valid content to prevent legal trouble.

Australia steps up scrutiny of global technology companies The new law sits alongside an emerging suite of laws which have been enacted in Australia to regulate big online platforms. In December 2025, the country became the first in the world to ban children under 16 from using social media.

Advertisement

The government is also to consider initiatives that would require major digital platforms to pay licensing fees for news use.

The Digital Duty of Care will come into effect in a year, and technology companies will need to review how they find, manage and remove harmful material from their services in Australia.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.