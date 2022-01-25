Google overhauls cookie replacement plan after privacy critiques

Topics will categorize users in much broader interest categories than Floc did. According to a technical document proposing the plan, users’ Chrome browsers will boil down their internet browsing history over the prior three weeks into five interests a week out of roughly 350 broad topics like “auto & vehicles" or “rock music." The browser will then share up to three of those interests at a time to participating websites and third parties that had previously seen that browser on that kind of site. By contrast, Floc’s early trials grouped users into much narrower groups, and shared browsers’ Floc identifiers with any participating website.