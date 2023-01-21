Google pays Indian hackers 18 lakh: Know here's why

Google pays Indian hackers ₹18 lakh: Know here's why2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:26 PM IST
- Sreeram KL and Sivanesh Ashok, two Indian hackers, have written in a blog post that they tried to find bugs in Google’s software, specifically in the Google Cloud platform. The blog post mentions that they were new to the platform and were exploring it when they identified a problem in one of the features known as ‘SSH-in-browser’.
Google, an American technology company, has recently paid a whopping amount of $22,000 ( ₹18 lakh) to two Indian hackers just to spot a single bug. Tech companies often pay bug bounty to people who could easily spot a vulnerability in their system or program. This time the Indian hackers were rewarded to find a security bug in Google’s Cloud program projects.
