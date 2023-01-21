Google pays Indian hackers 18 lakh: Know here's why

Meanwhile, ever since its introduction in December last year, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has raised alarms at Google. According to a report by The New York Times, the software giant is working on a version of Google Search engine with chatbot features. Such is the FOMO that the company is said to unveil more than 20 projects powered by artificial intelligence (AI), most likely at its annual I/O event later this year.

