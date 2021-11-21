Google Pixel 6a smartphone has been doing rounds with its leaked images. The affordable ‘a’ range of Pixel smartphones such as Pixel 3a, 4a, 5a, known to cater the mid-segment market, and mostly target the emerging economies such as India. Importantly, Google is keeping away its flagship smartphones from India due to poor sales and diminishing demand. Their latest October launch, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, did not launch in India as well. Now Google Pixel 6a is about to make noise.

The teased image of Google Pixel 6a suggests few exterior changes. Traditionally, Pixel smartphones were dull in design with plastic material and huge bezels. As per renders, the planned 6a might ditch those boring elements and feature glossy design and glass material.

So... Here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google #Pixel6a! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad



On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/7kzPc5STEU pic.twitter.com/Us8H6haEh8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 20, 2021

The leaked images by @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles show a punch hole display with the front lens placed right on top in the center of the display but still there are bezels visible to it. The back visor looks quite identical to its higher versions of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For the first time, Google will incorporate in-display fingerprint scanner in Pixel 6a. As reports say, Google Pixel 6a might come with 6.2 inch OLED display.

Google Pixel phones are known for its camera capabilities and Pixel 6a will continue to push it further. The selfie would be a 12MP shooter while the dual lenses are guessed to come with 50MP lens and an ultra-wide sensor of 8MP. The images show that Pixel 6a might sport dual rear cameras and LED flash.

For computing, Google Pixel 6a could ship with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Over the years, Pixel ‘a’ range had featured mediocre chipset but Pixel 6a might change that as well too. Since it’s a Google made smartphone it will feature Android 12 out-of-box and further security updates.

