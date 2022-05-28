Google Pixel 7 series is expected to retain the features of the Pixel 6 series with some minor adjustments. The new Pixel 7 series may bring two new smartphones; Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The latest news report suggests that Google Pixel 7 series may use the same display as being used in the Pixel 6 series. The refresh rate could differ rather; the base model may bring the 90Hz refresh rate while the Pro variant is expected to provide 120Hz refresh rate.

According to 9to5Google, they have discovered code in the Android Open Source Project that reveals the displays being used on the Pixel 7 series. “We find that Google has created two new display drivers, one tagged with “C10" and the other with “P10," which we know to be the shorthand versions of the “Cheetah" and “Panther" codenames for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro," wrote 9to5Google.

As per the publication, “The smaller Pixel 7 will feature a 1080 x 2400 display which is capable of running at up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 1440 x 3120 display that can manage a 120Hz refresh rate." Google Pixel 6 series used the Samsung-made curved display. The successor is said to use the similar curved display with minor adjustments in screen sizes.

Google has already hinted about the new Pixel smartphones during its recently concluded I/O event in the US. It is being said that the Google Pixel 7 series will use the same Tensor and Titan M2 chipsets. The new Pixel 7 series will come with Android 13 out of the box with added security updates upto five years.

Google Pixel 7 series might get launched during the Spring Winter this year. Not sure whether it will be made available to the Indian buyers. For the time being, we could only wait for the Pixel 6a to arrive here soon. Google also has Pixel Watch and Pad lined up.