Google Pixel 7 series display could be identical to its predecessor

Google Pixel 7 series is expected to retain the features of the Pixel 6 series with some minor adjustments. The new Pixel 7 series may bring two new smartphones; Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The latest news report suggests that Google Pixel 7 series may use the same display as being used in the Pixel 6 series. The refresh rate could differ rather; the base model may bring the 90Hz refresh rate while the Pro variant is expected to provide 120Hz refresh rate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}