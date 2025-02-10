In search of a feature-filled flagship smartphone at a reasonable price? Then we have got you covered. We recently came across a huge deal on Google Pixel 9 on Flipkart which is providing buyers with some eye-catching discounts that can not be missed. Google Pixel 9 is the latest generation flagship model which has gained much recognition for its compact design, powerful performance with Tensor G4 chip, new AI features, and much more. Now, buyers can get this new smartphone at a discounted price from Flipkart as the e-commerce giant is providing some great banking and exchange deals. Know how you can get the Pixel 9 at under Rs.70000.

Google Pixel 9 discount on Flipkart The Google Pixel 9 originally retails for Rs.79999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, Flipkart is providing a 6% discount on the smartphone which has reduced the price to Rs.74999. While, it may not look like a huge discount, but buyers can avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

According to Flipkart listing, buyers can get Rs.4000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions and 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Apart from Bank offers, buyers can get up to Rs.60600 off on Google Pixel 9 with an exchange offer. However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions. For instance, if you have a Google Pixel 7a, then you can get up to Rs.15150 if it is a flawless condition.