Google launched its new generation A series smartphone, the Pixel 9a in India with some great upgrades. The Pixel 9a has been launched at Rs.49999, making it a flagship mid-ranger. The smartphone is powered by the Tensor G4 chip which also powers the flagship Pixel 9 series devices. Therefore, the Pixel 9a ensures powerful performance and advanced AI experiences. Alongside performance, the smartphone has also received some camera and battery upgrades, making it a great choice for the given price. However, if you are unsure of the Pixel 9a, there are plenty of other options available in a similar budget, that provide a greater user experience. We have listed 3 Pixel 9a alternatives that may come to your liking.

Goog;e Pixel 9a alternatives OnePlus 13R: In January, OnePlus launched its new generation R series smartphone which has been gaining much popularity in the mid-range smartphone market. The OnePlus 13R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM, offering powerful performance. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup that captures pleasing images, and the smartphone is only priced at Rs.42,999, making it a great Pixel 9a alternative

Apple iPhone 16e: Another, new launch by Apple is its affordable iPhone 16e model which has become the talk of the town after launch. While the smartphone comes at a whopping price of Rs.59900, it offers some flagship features. The iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM. It also comes with an Action Button and plenty of Apple Intelligence features, making it a worthy buy over the Pixel 9a model.