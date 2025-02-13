Google’s affordable A series smartphone will likely debut next month and we all are eager to know about what’s coming. In the past few several leaks and rumours surrounding Pixel 9a model have been circulating, therefore, not much has been kept hidden. As we have a great idea of what the Google Pixel 9a will look like, it is the perfect time to examine what upgrades are expected in comparison to last year’s Pixel 8a model. Therefore, if you have been planning to buy the new Pixel 9a model during launch, then you must have a great understanding of the upgraded features and specifications.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Design and display The Pixel 8a was launched with a design similar to the flagship Pixel 8 model with a massive camera bump. However, based on leaked renders, the Pixel 9a is likely to get a flat camera module housing two camera censors. Therefore, the new model may not come with a massive camera bump. The Pixel 9a is slightly taller than the Pixel 8a with a 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm measurement and it comes with a flat design and curved edges. furthermore, the new generation is expected to be lighter.

For display, Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Pixel 9a is expected to come with a bigger 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Camera The Google Pixel 9a will likely feature a dual camera setup that may consist of a 48MP main camera which is a downgrade from Pixel 8a 64MP camera. However, lower resolution does not indicate poor camera quality as several component plays crucial roles in enhancing the camera performance. The second camera will feature a 13MP ultrawide sensor similar to the Pixel 8a model.