Google Pixel Watch 4 price, charging speed, and launch offers leaked ahead launch

Google is planning to launch the Pixel Watch 4 alongside the Pixel 10 smartphones at its Made by Google event on August 20. Ahead of the launch, leaks have revealed key details about the new smartwatch, including its pricing, charging speed, and design options. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming.

Google Pixel Watch 4: Price (Expected) The Google Pixel Watch 4 will come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm, similar to its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 3. Both sizes will offer Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. According to Android Headlines report, the 41mm Wi-Fi model will start at $349 (roughly Rs. 30,500), while the LTE version will be priced at $399 (approximately Rs. 34,800). The larger 45mm model will likely cost $399 for the Wi-Fi variant and $449 (roughly Rs. 39,200) for the LTE option. These prices match the Pixel Watch 3’s launch pricing, positioning the new watch competitively against other Wear OS devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and the OnePlus Watch 3, both priced at $349.

Google Pixel Watch 4: Launch Offers In addition to the hardware, Google will offer buyers six months of Fitbit Premium and one month of YouTube Premium as part of the package. These services will come at no extra cost with the purchase of the Pixel Watch 4.

The charging system for the new watch has also received an update. It is expected to deliver faster charging, which will improve speed by up to 25 percent. Furthermore, reports suggest the watch will charge from zero to 50 percent in 15 minutes and reach 80 percent in 30 minutes.