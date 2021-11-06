Google is planning to launch its first foldable smartphone next year. The tech giant who produces Pixel smartphones is working on foldable smartphones under the Pixel stable. The foldable phone might see changes in the optics department as compared to recently launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to 9to5Google, the smartphone Google Camera APK files says the foldable Pixel phone will have a codename ‘Pipit’ and is said to use the same camera sensors as last year’s Pixel 5.

The other noted features include stock Android out-of-the-box. The Pixel smartphones are known to have better shooting capabilities and we do not see Google changing these phones camera resolution since long. It has kept standard 12MP Sony IMX lens in Pixel 3, 3a, 4a, etc.

The ‘foldable’ smartphone will be a great addition for Google as it has been using the same monotonous design in Pixel phones.

The website says that instead of Samsung’s GN1 sensor, Sony IMX363 sensor that was seen since Pixel 3 will be used.

“The Pipit foldable smartphone will feature a 12-megapixel IMX386 sensor that, if we can rely on the Pixel 6’s design, should be used for an ultrawide camera. One quirk worth noting is that within the code, this specific camera is tagged with “Folded," which suggests it would only be used when the phone is folded closed," says 9to5Google report.

The leak further says that it will also come equipped with two 8-megapixel IMX355 sensors, one tagged as “inner" and the other as “outer." Past Pixel phones — including the Pixel 6, but not Pixel 6 Pro — typically have used the IMX355 as a front-facing selfie camera. From this, we believe the inclusion of two identical cameras will help ensure that your foldable Pixel will take the same quality of selfies when folded or unfolded, with one of these selfie shooters on the external display and another on the internal display, much like the Galaxy Fold’s setup.

