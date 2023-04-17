Google ‘racing’ to build new AI tools for search1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:29 AM IST
Google is testing the new features under the project name Magi, the report said, and the new product would try to anticipate users’ needs
Alphabet Inc. is working to build a new search engine and add artificial intelligence features to its existing offerings amid the rapid advancements in the field from competitors like Microsoft’s Corp.’s Bing, the New York Times reported Sunday.
