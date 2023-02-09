Google rolls out AI-based immersive view for its Maps: Details inside
- The Google Maps immersive feature is based on AI and fuses street view with the aerial view. It creates a digital model for places and offers layers of data such as traffic updates, weather updates and how busy a spot in town is for complete details. The app also received a time slider to let users see what the area looks like at different times.
Alphabet’s Google has announced that it is rolling out an AI based immersive view feature in the Google Maps app. This feature will be launched in some select cities as of now. To recall, the technology giant previewed the feature at I/O 2022.
