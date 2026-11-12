Google rolls out Android 17 QPR2 for Pixel phones: What's new, eligible devices and how to download

Google has started distributing Android 17 QPR2 to its Pixel smartphone lineup, bringing a fresh set of customisation options, improved privacy controls, security enhancements and changes to the user interface. The stable update, which arrived earlier than Google's usual quarterly release schedule, is being rolled out alongside the November Pixel Feature Drop.

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The latest software release gives Pixel users greater control over their phone's appearance, notification settings and brightness controls. It also introduces new audio broadcasting capabilities and improvements aimed at making multitasking easier on foldable devices.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the update began rolling out on November 10 and covers supported Pixel smartphones dating back to the Pixel 6a.

Android 17 QPR2: What's new for Pixel users? One of the prominent additions is a redesigned colour customisation experience. Pixel owners can now select their preferred system accent colour using a new colour slider instead of choosing only from Google's preset palettes.

The update also introduces four intensity options — Neutral, Soft, Bright and Bold, allowing users to adjust how prominently the selected colour appears across the interface. Compatible wallpaper collections can also switch between light and dark versions depending on the phone's system theme.

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Another change gives users more control over the status bar. A new settings section allows them to decide whether all notification icons, only priority notifications or no notification icons should appear. Separate controls are also available for indicators such as battery percentage, mute and vibration.

Google has additionally modified the Quick Settings brightness control. Users can now adjust screen brightness even when an application attempts to enforce its own maximum-brightness setting.

New audio features, privacy tools and foldable improvements Android 17 QPR2 introduces two new Quick Settings options called Audio streams and Voice broadcast. The latter allows users to transmit audio from their phone's microphone or a wired headset to compatible devices using Auracast technology. Broadcasts can also be protected with a password.

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The update also brings changes to privacy and security. A new Private Compute Core logging feature lets users examine data accessed by certain on-device intelligence features. An Agents dashboard has also been added to privacy settings.

For users installing applications outside official app stores, Google has introduced a revised permission prompt with options to allow an installation just once, grant permission permanently or reject it.

Foldable Pixel users also get improved multitasking controls. A handle at the top of app windows makes it easier to switch between full-screen mode, split-screen viewing and floating app windows.

Other additions include improved controls for connected Bluetooth hearing aids, a keyboard vibration intensity slider and an option to set a preferred home time zone.

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Which Google Pixel devices are eligible for Android 17 QPR2? Google's latest update is available for the following supported devices:

- Pixel 6 series: Pixel 6a

- Pixel 7 series: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a

- Pixel 8 series: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a

- Pixel 9 series: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9a

- Pixel 10 series: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10a

- Pixel 11 series: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold

- Other devices: Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Notably, the original Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are absent from the supported-device list.

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How to download Android 17 QPR2 on Google Pixel phones? Pixel owners can manually check whether the latest software update is available on their devices by following these steps:

1. Open the Settings application on your Pixel phone.

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2. Navigate to System.

3. Select System update.

4. Tap Check for update.

5. If Android 17 QPR2 is available, follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it.

Google is distributing the update in phases, meaning it may take several days for the software to reach all eligible devices.

Security improvements and bug fixes Apart from introducing new features, Android 17 QPR2 also carries Google's November security patch. The release addresses several software issues, including instances of the keyboard failing to appear in search fields, unexpected changes in media volume during voice commands and incorrect charging indicators appearing when a phone is not connected to a charger.

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Google has also included fixes for occasional system stuttering and choppy scrolling animations. Pixel 11 users receive additional fixes addressing problems with photo saving, background battery consumption and device startup times.

The update is therefore not limited to cosmetic changes. It combines interface customisation, improved controls, privacy features and performance fixes in Google's latest quarterly software release for Pixel devices.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X